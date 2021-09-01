Moderna says Takeda plans to recall three lots of suspended COVID-19 vaccine

Newsfrom Japan





(Reuters) - Moderna Inc said on Wednesday its Japanese distribution partner, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, planned to initiate the recall of three lots of its COVID-19 vaccine that were suspended due to contamination.

Japan's health ministry said particles of stainless steel were found in suspended Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, but it did not expect they would pose an additional health risk.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

