Japan to investigate Amazon cloud disruptions to brokers, airline

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan is investigating an Amazon Web Services outage that disrupted operations at major online brokerages, a leading mobile phone carrier and its biggest airline, a government spokesperson said on Thursday.

The outage, at least the third for Amazon since June, hit airline ANA Holdings Inc, which said some flights were delayed after problems with its ticketing and check-in system, but services were later restored.

An Amazon spokesperson declined to comment on how many customers were affected and the company did not respond to a subsequent request for details of what caused the problem and whether it had fully restored the cloud service.

Outage monitoring website Downdetector showed no other outages, suggesting this was confined to Japan.

In June, many users experienced a brief outage at Amazon's platforms including Alexa and Prime Video, and weeks later Amazon said its online stores had faced a global outage.

"The Financial Services Agency will look into it to understand what happened and is asking affected companies to prioritise the needs of their customers," Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a regular media briefing.

SBI Securities and Rakuten Securities were among the online brokerages that reported delays in price data feeds and other system glitches.

Mizuho Bank, a major retail bank, and the main banking unit of Mizuho Financial Group, said some internet services were disrupted by a system glitch at an external network provider, but it did not identify the provider.

NTT Docomo, the mobile phone arm of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, said some of its services were also affected.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano, Sakura Murakami and Tim Kely; Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Robert Birsel)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html