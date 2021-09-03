Japan's OK Corp offers 64% premium for Kansai Super if merger with H20 scrapped

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's OK Corp on Friday said it would launch a tender offer for Kansai Super Market Ltd shares offering 2,250 yen each - a 64% premium over the latest closing price - if the target scraps a plan to merge with H2O Retailing Corp.

Supermarket operator OK Corp, which owns 7.69% of Kansai Super Market, said in a statement it would oppose the plan at Kansai's extraordinary shareholders meeting planned on Oct. 29.

OK Corp said it first approached Kansai Super in June.

The deal with H2O Retailing, which is the chain's top shareholder with a 10.02% stake, was announced at the end of August but does not sufficiently explain how minority shareholder rights will be protected, OK Corp said.

The counterbid sets up an unusual Japanese corporate face-off as supermarket operators grapple with a shrinking and aging customer base.

Shares of Kansai Super closed at 1,374 yen on Thursday. Trading was suspended on Friday morning amid a glut of buy orders.

A spokesperson for H2O Retailing said it had the stronger bid but it was for Kansai Super shareholders to decide. Kansai Super said it was gathering information and declined to comment further.

