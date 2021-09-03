Kirin Brewery chief dies; group CEO to run unit in interim

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese beverage maker Kirin Holdings Co Ltd on Friday said Takayuki Fuse, the head of the company's brewery unit, has died at the age of 61.

Fuse, who joined Kirin group in 1982, succumbed to ventricular fibrillation at a Tokyo hospital on Thursday, a company spokesperson said. Just last month, he had been appointed as chairman of the Brewers Association of Japan.

Kirin Holdings Chief Executive Yoshinori Isozaki will concurrently run the beer unit for the time being, the company said.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

