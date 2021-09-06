Japan's Eneos to sell subsidiary Nippo for over 250 billion yen
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese oil and metals company Eneos Holdings plans to sell its listed subsidiary Nippo Corp for more than 250 billion yen ($2.28 billion), business weekly Diamond reported in its online edition.
($1 = 109.8500 yen)
