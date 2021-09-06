Japan's Eneos to sell subsidiary Nippo for over 250 billion yen

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese oil and metals company Eneos Holdings plans to sell its listed subsidiary Nippo Corp for more than 250 billion yen ($2.28 billion), business weekly Diamond reported in its online edition.

($1 = 109.8500 yen)

(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

Reuters Japan Asia East Asia