Japan service sector sentiment falls 13.7 points in August

FILE PHOTO: A staff wearing a face shield sells fish at Japan's supermarket group Aeon's shopping mall as the mall reopens amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Chiba, Japan May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's service sector sentiment index fell 13.7 points to 34.7 in August, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Wednesday, amid COVID-19 emergency curbs that disproportionately affect face-to-face sectors.

The index, which was at 48.4 in July, is based on a survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff who are called "economy watchers" for their proximity to consumer and retail trends.

