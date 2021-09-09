FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 222.54 million, death toll at 4,770,795

Newsfrom Japan





By Lynx Insight Service

(Reuters) - More than 222.54 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 4,770,795​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.

COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER

TERRITORIES CASES 10,000

INHABITANTS

United States 651,760 40,471,649 19.95

India 441,411 33,096,718 3.26

Brazil 584,171 20,913,578 27.89

United Kingdom 133,674 7,094,592 20.11

Russia 370,165 7,065,904 25.62

France 115,159 6,854,028 17.19

Turkey 58,878 6,565,319 7.15

Argentina 112,851 5,211,801 25.36

Iran 112,430 5,210,978 13.74

Colombia 125,378 4,921,410 25.25

Spain 85,066 4,892,640 18.18

Italy 129,707 4,585,423 21.47

Indonesia 137,782 4,147,365 5.15

Germany 92,447 4,035,066 11.15

Mexico 264,541 3,449,295 20.96

Poland 75,403 2,891,602 19.86

South Africa 84,152 2,836,773 14.56

Ukraine 54,114 2,303,276 12.13

Peru 198,568 2,156,451 60.86

Philippines 34,672 2,134,005 3.25

Netherlands 18,055 1,961,647 10.48

Iraq 21,220 1,928,930 5.52

Malaysia 19,163 1,900,467 6.08

Czech Republic 30,408 1,681,681 28.61

Chile 37,115 1,641,791 19.82

Japan 16,564 1,606,436 1.31

Canada 27,067 1,525,646 7.3

Bangladesh 26,736 1,522,302 1.66

Thailand 13,511 1,322,519 1.95

Belgium 25,428 1,198,503 22.24

Pakistan 26,413 1,190,136 1.24

Israel 7,260 1,139,641 8.17

Sweden 14,700 1,135,142 14.45

Romania 34,792 1,111,155 17.87

Portugal 17,826 1,050,719 17.33

Morocco 13,296 893,462 3.69

Kazakhstan 9,987 824,118 5.47

Hungary 30,077 814,064 30.77

Jordan 10,501 804,326 10.55

Switzerland 10,558 802,045 12.4

Serbia 7,445 794,528 10.66

Nepal 10,889 773,529 3.88

United Arab Emirates 2,053 726,025 2.13

Cuba 5,967 712,992 5.26

Austria 10,815 701,216 12.23

Tunisia 23,993 678,363 20.75

Lebanon 8,144 610,197 11.89

Greece 14,014 607,356 13.06

Georgia 7,977 570,493 21.41

Vietnam 14,135 563,676 1.48

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials

Generated at 04:00 GMT.

