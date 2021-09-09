Japan Finance Minister Aso urges G7 to unite to seal global tax deal
TOKYO (Reuters) - The Group of Seven advanced countries must demonstrate leadership in reaching a final agreement on a global tax deal in October, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Thursday.
"I said G7 must unite to play a leadership role to aim for an effective agreement in October," Aso told reporters after a virtual meeting of the group comprising Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.
