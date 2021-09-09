Japan Finance Minister Aso urges G7 to unite to seal global tax deal

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

FILE PHOTO: Japan
FILE PHOTO: Japan's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso, wearing a protective face mask, delivers his policy speech at the opening of an ordinary session of the parliament in Tokyo, Japan January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Group of Seven advanced countries must demonstrate leadership in reaching a final agreement on a global tax deal in October, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Thursday.

"I said G7 must unite to play a leadership role to aim for an effective agreement in October," Aso told reporters after a virtual meeting of the group comprising Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

Reuters Japan Tokyo United States France Asia Europe Germany Italy US United Kingdom G7 UK