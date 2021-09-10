No place in Japan for 'modern monetary theory', says Finance Minister Aso

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan must not make its public finances a target of experiment for lax financial management such as through "modern monetary theory", Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday.

Aso made the comment at a regular news conference, when asked about a proposal by Sanae Takaichi, a contender in the ruling party's leadership race, for shelving a primary budget-balancing target until 2% inflation is met.

