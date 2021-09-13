Japan says concerned by reports of North Korea long-range cruise missile test

Japan
Japan's new Health, Labour and Welfare Minister Katsunobu Kato arrives at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Files

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Japanese government is "concerned" over reports that North Korea successfully tested a long-range cruise missile, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Monday.

He added that Japan will continue to work closely with the United States and South Korea to monitor the situation.

The missiles flew 1,500 km (930 miles) before hitting their targets and falling into the country's territorial waters during the tests on Saturday and Sunday, North Korean state media said.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Kim Coghill)

