Ghanaian featherweight aims to go pro after historic Olympic bronze

Tokyo 2020

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

By Francis Kokoroko

ACCRA (Reuters) - It was an innocuous blow for such a monumental moment, a glance to his opponent's armpit as the bell rang. But it was enough. Samuel Takyi lifted his red boxing gloves in victory: he had clinched Ghana's first Olympic bronze medal in 29 years.

Takyi, 20, has been well known for years in the narrow alleys and rundown gyms of Jamestown, the historic neighbourhood of Ghana's capital Accra whose passion for boxing has produced five of the West African country's six world champions.

Yet before Tokyo, the slight featherweight with a crown of peroxide blonde hair, was largely unknown. Some that knew him doubted him.

"When they selected me for the (Olympic) qualifiers, there was a lot of talk behind my back," Takyi told Reuters after training at the Discipline Boxing Academy, an old jail house where he has trained since childhood.

"Some people were there who thought I couldn't do it. But I did do it."

Ghana's first boxing medal in 49 years was hard won. Takyi lost the first of three rounds in the deciding fight against veteran Colombian southpaw David Ceiber Avila, who forced his stocky frame inside Takyi's defences.

Takyi took some blows to the head, but found his rhythm and clinched the next two rounds on points.

Now he wants to go pro, with dreams of emulating past greats like compatriot Azumah Nelson, one of Africa's most decorated boxers.

"He's made everybody proud, not just our team, but all of Ghana," said Lawrence Quaye, the academy's owner and Takyi's coach since he was 11 years old.

Now younger students welcome Takyi as he enters the academy and watch in awe as he works the punch bags or spars with his trainer. Some line up for a go themselves.

He has already started working towards his new goal, but the memories have not faded.

When he returned to Ghana from Japan, the airport was filled with hundreds of cheering fans. He waded through the sea of dancers, drummers and trumpeters, brandishing his medal.

"My dad and my mum, my coaches - everybody was there," Takyi said. "All of us are very, very happy now."

(Writing by Cooper Inveen and Edward McAllister, Editing by William Maclean)

FILE PHOTO: Ghana
FILE PHOTO: Ghana's boxer, Samuel Takyi, 20, parades his bronze medal through Accra's business district as he returns from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Accra, Ghana, August 20, 2021. Picture taken August 20, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Supporters welcome Ghana
FILE PHOTO: Supporters welcome Ghana's boxer, Samuel Takyi as he arrives at the Kotoka International Airport after winning a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics competition in Accra, Ghana, August 13, 2021. Picture taken August 13, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Ghana
FILE PHOTO: Ghana's Olympics bronze medalist, Samuel Takyi, 20, demonstrates a technique to aspiring young boxers at the Discipline Boxing Academy in Jamestown, Accra, Ghana. August 23, 2021. Picture taken August 23, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Family of Ghana
FILE PHOTO: Family of Ghana's boxer Samuel Takyi, celebrate as they await his return home in Accra, Ghana, August 14, 2021. Picture taken August 14 2021. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Aspiring young boxers train after school at the Discipline Boxing Academy in Jamestown, Accra, Ghana. August 23, 2021. Picture taken August 23, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Aspiring young boxers train after school at the Discipline Boxing Academy in Jamestown, Accra, Ghana. August 23, 2021. Picture taken August 23, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko/File Photo

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

Reuters Japan Olympics Asia Africa Boxing Tokyo 2020