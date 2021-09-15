Japan PM Suga calls North Korea's ballistic missile launch 'outrageous'

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday called North Korea's ballistic missile launch "outrageous", and strongly condemned the action as a threat to peace and security of the region.

The South Korean military said earlier in the day the North had fired two ballistic missiles.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

