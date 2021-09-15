Japanese official says he agrees with U.S. that North Korea violated U.N. resolutions
TOKYO (Reuters) - A senior Japanese foreign ministry official said on Wednesday he agreed with a top U.S. envoy that Pyongyang’s latest ballistic missile launch is a violation of U.N. Security council resolutions.
Takehiro Funakoshi met with U.S. Envoy for North Korea, Sung Kim, in a meeting in Tokyo after the missile launch.
