Motorcycling-Michelin to remain MotoGP's sole tyre supplier until 2026
Newsfrom Japan
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
(Reuters) - Michelin will remain MotoGP's sole tyre supplier until at least 2026, both parties announced on Wednesday
The French company took over from Japanese rival Bridgestone as the premier category's sole supplier in 2016.
MotoGP said in a statement that Michelin would also be title sponsor of a grand prix every season.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html