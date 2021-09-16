Japan's parliament may select new PM on October 4 - government spokesperson

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Thursday the government was considering convening an extraordinary session of parliament on Oct. 4 to select a new prime minister.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party is set to hold a leadership election on Sept. 29 and the winner is all but assured to be next premier because of the party's majority in parliament.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

