Hyundai Heavy Industries shares jump above IPO price on debut

By Joyce Lee and Jihoon Lee

SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Heavy Industries' shares leapt 85% from their initial public offering (IPO) price on their trading debut in South Korea on Friday.

The price fell back later in the morning but remained 58% above the IPO price of 60,000 won at 0005 GMT.

The shipbuilder, one of the largest in the world, raised $935 million from its IPO, with much of the proceeds set to fund investments in new technology.

A total of 1,633 domestic and foreign institutional investors placed bids to acquire shares earlier this month, valuing total bids at 1,130 trillion won ($962.3 billion), according to Hyundai Heavy.

The institutional book for the IPO had been 1,836 times covered - the second-largest for an IPO in South Korea after SKIET earlier this year.

Hyundai Heavy plans to use about 760 billion won of the proceeds to invest in future technologies, including eco-friendly ships and digital ship technology, smart shipyards and hydrogen infrastructure.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Group is still awaiting regulatory approvals from South Korea, Japan and the European Union for its planned acquisition of rival Daewoo Shipbuilding, after the deal was announced in 2019.

