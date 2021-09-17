Japan must fill $200 billion output gap, PM contender Kono says
Newsfrom Japan
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan must take steps to fill a 22-trillion-yen ($200 billion) output gap in the economy, Taro Kono, a leading candidate in the race to lead the ruling party, said on Friday.
In a speech on his policy proposal, the vaccine minister also said the government must take the lead in promoting renewable energy as a theme deserving "highest priority".
($1=109.8300 yen)
(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Kiyoshi Takenaka and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html