Japan must fill $200 billion output gap, PM contender Kono says

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan must take steps to fill a 22-trillion-yen ($200 billion) output gap in the economy, Taro Kono, a leading candidate in the race to lead the ruling party, said on Friday.

In a speech on his policy proposal, the vaccine minister also said the government must take the lead in promoting renewable energy as a theme deserving "highest priority".

($1=109.8300 yen)

(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Kiyoshi Takenaka and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

