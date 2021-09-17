Japan must fill $200 billion output gap, PM contender Kono says

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Japan
Japan's Vaccine Minister Taro Kono, who is running to replace Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, speaks during a group interview in Tokyo, Japan September 16, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan must take steps to fill a 22-trillion-yen ($200 billion) output gap in the economy, Taro Kono, a leading candidate in the race to lead the ruling party, said on Friday.

In a speech on his policy proposal, the vaccine minister also said the government must take the lead in promoting renewable energy as a theme deserving "highest priority".

($1=109.8300 yen)

(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Kiyoshi Takenaka and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

Reuters Japan Health Asia East Asia