Japan's Kishida: need to watch if China can meet Pacific trade pact requirements

FILE PHOTO: Japan
FILE PHOTO: Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership candidate and former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida attends a debate for the LDP leadership election in Tokyo, Japan September 12, 2020. Charly Triballeau/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Former Japanese foreign minister Fumio Kishida, a contender to become next premier, said on Friday it was necessary to watch carefully if China, which seeks to join a Pacific free trade pact, is able to meet stringent requirements for its members.

China has filed an application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), its commerce ministry said, as the world's second-biggest economy looks to bolster its clout in trade.

