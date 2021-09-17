Mitsubishi UFJ considering sale of MUFG Union Bank -Bloomberg

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ is considering a sale of its U.S. banking subsidiary MUFG Union Bank, Bloomberg reported on Friday, in a marked strategy shift for Japan's biggest bank.

Mitsubishi UFJ, one of the world's largest lenders by assets, is working with an adviser to explore options for the subsidiary, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Japanese lender has had some informal discussions with potential buyers but has not started a formal auction, Bloomberg said.

A Mitsubishi UFJ spokesperson said the bank had no comment on the matter.

(Reporting by David Dolan and Tim KellyEditing by David Goodman)

