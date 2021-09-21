Honda says domestic output at 40% of capacity in Aug-Sept, 70% in early Oct

A worker assembles cars at Honda Motor
A worker assembles cars at Honda Motor's Saitama factory in Sayama, north of Tokyo April 18, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Files

TOKYO (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co said its car factories in Japan have been operating at 40% of capacity in August and September because of shortages of semiconductors and other components caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Honda in a press release on its website said production in early October should rebound to 70% of capacity.

"We are doing what we can to minimize the impact on production, but the situation remains unclear," the Japanese company said.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

