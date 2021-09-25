Australia's Morrison says Indo-Pacific should always be free from coercion

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison stressed the importance of a "free and open" Indo-Pacific, as leaders of the United States, Japan, India and Australia began their Quad meeting on Friday at the White House.

Morrison further stated the Indo-Pacific should be free from coercion, addressing a concern about Beijing's increasing assertiveness and growing influence in the region.

(Reporting by Steve Holland, David Brunnstrom and Nandita Bose in Washington)

Australia
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks with the media following a day of meetings with foreign counterparts at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Australia
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison leaves the White House following a day of meetings with foreign counterparts at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

Reuters Japan United States Asia Australia India East Asia Europe North Korea South Korea US United Kingdom UK South Asia