Japan PM: Quad leaders agree to cooperate on vaccines, clean energy
TOKYO (Reuters) - Leaders of Japan, the United States, India and Australia have agreed to cooperate on such fields as COVID-19 vaccines, and clean energy and space, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said after the Quad meeting in Washington on Friday.
Suga also told reporters the four leaders agreed to hold a summit meeting every year.
