Japan approves GSK's Sotrovimab COVID-19 antibody treatment

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan has approved GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology's Sotrovimab as an antibody treatment for coronavirus, Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said on Monday.

The antibody treatment is for mild to moderate COVID-19 cases which do not require oxygen supplementation, GSK said when it applied for fast-track approval this month.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki, editing by Louise Heavens)









(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html