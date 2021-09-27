Japan approves GSK's Sotrovimab COVID-19 antibody treatment

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan has approved GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology's Sotrovimab as an antibody treatment for coronavirus, Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said on Monday.

The antibody treatment is for mild to moderate COVID-19 cases which do not require oxygen supplementation, GSK said when it applied for fast-track approval this month.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki, editing by Louise Heavens)

FILE PHOTO: A GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) logo is seen at the GSK research centre in Stevenage, Britain November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
FILE PHOTO: A GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) logo is seen at the GSK research centre in Stevenage, Britain November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

FILE PHOTO: Japan
FILE PHOTO: Japan's Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Norihisa Tamura arrives at Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's official residence in Tokyo, Japan September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato REFILE CORRECTING IDENTITY

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

Reuters Japan Health United States Asia Europe US United Kingdom UK