North Korea fires projectile into Sea of Japan - Yonhap

Newsfrom Japan

(Reuters) - North Korea launched at least one projectile into the Sea of Japan on Tuesday, Yonhap News Agency cited South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff as saying.

No other details were immediately available, Yonhap said.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

