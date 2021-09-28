Japan to lift coronavirus state of emergency at end of Sept, says PM

FILE PHOTO: Japan
FILE PHOTO: Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga gestures during his regular news conference at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday his government had decided to lift the coronavirus state of emergency in all regions at the end of the month amid a steady decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases.

Restrictions imposed on bars and restaurants will be eased in phases, Suga said.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

