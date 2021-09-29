Japan PM contender Kono to get most local party votes in leadership runoff - NHK

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Former defence minister Taro Kono will get 39 out of 47 votes allocated to local party chapters in the runoff in a ruling Liberal Democratic Party leadership vote on Wednesday, according to projections by public broadcaster NHK.

His rival Fumio Kishida was projected to get the remaining 8 votes. A total of 429 votes are being cast in the run-off, of which 382 lawmakers and 47 local party chapters are allocated a ballot each.

(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

