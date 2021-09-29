Soft-spoken Kishida to become Japan's next PM after party vote
TOKYO (Reuters) - Former foreign minister Fumio Kishida won on Wednesday a race to lead Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), virtually ensuring that he will succeed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in the post within days.
