Soft-spoken Kishida to become Japan's next PM after party vote

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Candidate for the presidential election of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Fumio Kishida, former foreign minister speaks during a debate organized by Liberal Democratic Party, Youth Bureau, Women
Candidate for the presidential election of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Fumio Kishida, former foreign minister speaks during a debate organized by Liberal Democratic Party, Youth Bureau, Women's Bureau at Liberal Democratic Party headquarters in Tokyo on September 20, 2021. Philip Fong/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Former foreign minister Fumio Kishida won on Wednesday a race to lead Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), virtually ensuring that he will succeed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in the post within days.

(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

Reuters Japan Asia East Asia