Soft-spoken Kishida to become Japan's next PM after party vote

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Former foreign minister Fumio Kishida won on Wednesday a race to lead Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), virtually ensuring that he will succeed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in the post within days.

(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html