Factbox - Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) - More than a third of COVID-19 patients have shown at least one long-term symptom three to six months after being infected by the virus, according to a study from Oxford University and the National Institute for Health Research.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* Russia reported 857 new coronavirus-related deaths, the most in a single day since the pandemic began. President Vladimir Putin will end his period of self-isolation when he meets Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.

* Sports fans in Spain will be allowed to fill open-air stadiums up to full capacity and indoor facilities up to 80% from Oct. 1, the health ministry said.

* The number of new daily infections in Poland surpassed 1,000 for the first time since late May, the health minister said.

AMERICAS

* Michigan's governor will deem some Republican-backed budget provisions unconstitutional attempts to restrict COVID-19 public health measures, Associated Press reported.

* NBA players who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will have to comply with a long list of restrictions to take part in the upcoming season, ESPN reported.

* A Brazilian hospital chain tested unproven drugs on elderly COVID-19 patients without their knowledge as part of an effort to validate President Jair Bolsonaro's preferred 'miracle cure,' a lawyer said on Tuesday.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Some of India's private hospitals have cancelled orders for Russia's Sputnik V vaccine as they struggle to sell shots amid surging supplies of free doses of other vaccines offered by the government. According to The Economic Times, the Indian government and Zydus Cadila are also expected this week to decide on the price of ZyCoV-D, the world's first DNA vaccine against COVID-19.

* Australia's federal government will wind down emergency funding for people who lost work during COVID-19 shutdowns as vaccination rates increase across the country.

* Twenty-five people were hospitalised due to COVID-19 during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, more than the initially reported five, organisers said on Tuesday.

* New Zealand's daily cases jumped to their highest level in weeks, a setback to the country's battle to eliminate the highly infectious Delta variant from its shores.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Algeria will start production of the Sinovac vaccine in partnership with China with the aim of meeting domestic demand and exporting the surplus, the prime minister's office said on Tuesday.

* South Africa's president and the head of Oxfam on Tuesday pressed World Trade Organization members and manufacturers to allow fairer access to COVID-19 vaccines.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Japan's Shionogi & Co said it plans to make at least 1 million doses of a new antiviral treatment for COVID-19 for domestic use by March 2022.

* The pandemic badly hit enrolment in clinical trials for drugs to treat cancer, heart disease and other conditions, an industry body said in a report.

* The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is leaning toward authorising half-dose booster shots of the Moderna vaccine, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Investors sought to staunch the bleed after world stocks suffered their worst rout since January, while U.S. and European borrowing costs raced to their highest in months. [MKTS/GLOB]

* Central banks that launched massive emergency support to fight the pandemic last year are now planning a global turn in the other direction.

* Mexico's financial system continues to face risks as the pandemic unfolds, the country's Financial Stability Council said on Tuesday.

