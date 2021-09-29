Japan Finance Minister says G7 has agreed on 'some points' on global tax reform

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Finance ministers from Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies agreed on "some points" over global tax reform at their virtual meeting, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Wednesday.

Aso declined to comment on specifically what the G7 finance leaders agreed, but said he hoped the G7 would reach a final agreement in October after ironing out differences of opinion.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

