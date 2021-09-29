Japan's Aso hails 'good guy' Kishida as new LDP leader
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso on Wednesday hailed the election of former foreign minister Fumio Kishida as the new leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, calling him a "good guy" with experience in domestic and foreign affairs.
"It was good that a good guy was elected," Aso, who doubles as deputy prime minister, told reporters.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html