Mizuho's main bank unit experiencing delays in some forex transactions
TOKYO (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group's retail banking arm said on Thursday it was experiencing delays in some of its foreign exchange transactions due to a system glitch.
Japan's third-largest lender has experienced a series of system glitches that have prompted $3.6 billion in upgrades.
Japan's banking regulator said last week it will take a role in overseeing computer systems at Mizuho Bank, an unusual move that reflects its concern over technical problems at the bank.
