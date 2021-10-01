Japan's ruling LDP names former econ minister Amari as secretary-general

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on Friday named former economy minister Akira Amari as the party's secretary general under presumptive new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Former internal minister Sanae Takaichi, who lost to Kishida in the Sept. 29 LDP leadership race, got the post of the LDP's policy research council chief, tasked with laying out fiscal and economic policies.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto)

