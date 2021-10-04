Japan incoming PM Kishida to call snap election for lower house on Oct 31 - NHK

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's incoming Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to call a general election for the lower house of parliament on Oct. 31, public broadcaster NHK reported on Monday.

Terms of members of parliament's lower house expire on Oct. 21 and an election must be held no later than Nov. 28.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim)

