Japan incoming PM Kishida to call snap election for lower house on Oct 31 - NHK

FILE PHOTO: Former Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida poses for a picture following a press conference at the Liberal Democratic Party (LPD) headquarters after he was elected as the party president in Tokyo, Japan September 29, 2021. Du Xiaoyi/Pool via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Former Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida poses for a picture following a press conference at the Liberal Democratic Party (LPD) headquarters after he was elected as the party president in Tokyo, Japan September 29, 2021. Du Xiaoyi/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's incoming Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to call a general election for the lower house of parliament on Oct. 31, public broadcaster NHK reported on Monday.

Terms of members of parliament's lower house expire on Oct. 21 and an election must be held no later than Nov. 28.

