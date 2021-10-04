Fumio Kishida officially elected Japan's 100th prime minister

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Fumio Kishida was officially elected as Japan's 100th prime minister on Monday after winning a majority of votes in both houses of parliament.

The new cabinet members under Kishida, who succeeds Yoshihide Suga, are due to be announced later in the day.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim)

