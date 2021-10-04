Indonesia's Bali to reopen to visitors of some countries from Oct 14

Newsfrom Japan





JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia will reopen its tourist island Bali for some international travellers, including those from China, New Zealand, and Japan, among others, from Oct. 14, senior cabinet minister Luhut Pandjaitan told reporters on Monday.

Visitors will be required to quarantine for eight days, Luhut said.

(Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)

