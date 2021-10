Japan aims to bring primary balance to surplus by fiscal 2025, Finance Minister says -Jiji

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will aim to bring its primary balance to a surplus by fiscal 2025, the new finance minister, Shunichi Suzuki, was quoted by Jiji news agency as saying on Tuesday.

Suzuki also said maintaining fiscal discipline was important, adding that financial support for businesses should be provided without interruption, the agency said.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

