Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) - China reported no new local COVID-19 cases for the first time in more than three weeks, while Japan is gauging the right time to restart a popular subsidised travel programme that was suspended last year.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* The European Union's drugs regulator said people with weakened immune systems should get a third dose of a vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna, but left it to member states to decide if the wider population should get a booster.

* Russia's Finance Minister Anton Siluanov is self-isolating, the head of the upper house of parliament said as cases in the country increased and a record daily death toll was recorded.

* Portugal will give a third dose of vaccine to people aged 65 and older from next week, starting with the most vulnerable groups, such as care home residents and those over 80 years old.

* Three members of the Vatican Swiss Guards, the elite colourfully dressed corps that protects the pope, have decided to resign rather than be vaccinated, Swiss newspaper Tribune de Geneva reported.

AMERICAS

* The summer spike in cases fuelled by the Delta variant is likely the last big COVID-19 wave in the United States, but the pandemic is far from over globally, a former U.S. Food and Drug Administration commissioner has said.

* New York State's largest healthcare provider has fired 1,400 employees who refused to get vaccinations.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Japan's new finance and economy ministers vowed to take bold policy action to revitalise the pandemic-hit economy, a sign that fiscal and monetary stimulus will remain intact under a government led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

* Australia will buy 300,000 courses of Merck & Co's experimental antiviral pill, as Victoria logged the highest number of daily infections of any state in the country since the pandemic began.

* Western Australia said that it would require all employees that work with natural resources to have a first shot from December to help protect vulnerable Indigenous communities.

* New Zealand will start using vaccine certificates as proof of inoculation at large events and other high-risk settings from next month.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Senegal logged only two new daily infections, the lowest number since the pandemic reached the country and two months after the rate of new cases hovered at record highs.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* AstraZeneca has requested emergency use authorisation from U.S. regulators for its new treatment to prevent COVID-19 for people who respond poorly to vaccines because of a weakened immune system.

* The effectiveness of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in preventing infection dropped to 47% from 88% six months after the second dose, according to data that U.S. health agencies considered when deciding on the need for booster shots.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* World shares steadied near lows on Tuesday as worries that rising oil prices will feed inflationary pressures appeared to ease, while the dollar regained strength ahead of U.S. payrolls data on Friday seen as key to the Federal Reserve's next move.[MKTS/GLOB]

* Japan's services sector activity shrank for a 20th straight month in September as the pandemic continued to weigh on sentiment.

* Australia's central bank held interest rates at a record low for an 11th straight month and sounded ready to keep them there for a few years even as pressure mounts for a hike to cool a red-hot housing market.

