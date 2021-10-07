Japan's coincident, leading indicator indices fall in August

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's coincident indicator index extended a decline in August from the previous month, the government said on Thursday, although it said economic conditions were improving.

The index showing current economic conditions, compiled from data including factory output, employment and retail sales, fell 2.9 points from the previous month to 91.5 in August, the Cabinet Office said.

The index of leading economic indicators, used to predict the direction of the economy a few months ahead, fell 2.3 points in August to 101.8.

(Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto; Writing by Kantaro Komiya)

