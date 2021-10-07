Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan





(Reuters) - COVID-19 aid supplies have arrived in North Korea but are being held in quarantine in its seaport of Nampho, the World Health Organization said, as the isolated nation shows few signs of easing strict border lockdowns.

EUROPE

* Finland paused the use of Moderna's vaccine for younger males due to reports of a rare cardiovascular side effect, joining Sweden and Denmark in limiting its use.

* Russia reported the biggest one-day tally of cases it has recorded this year, amid a wave of infections that has pushed officials to urge people to get vaccinated.

* Britain's competition regulator has scrapped its action against Ryanair and IAG-owned British Airways over their failure to offer refunds to passengers prevented from flying by restrictions.

AMERICAS

* U.S. President Joe Biden is set to visit Chicago to meet with United Airlines' chief executive and local Democratic leaders as he touts his decision to impose vaccine mandates on employees of large firms, the White House said.

* The Brazilian agency that regulates health insurance plans has opened an investigation into allegations that a hospital chain tested unproven drugs on elderly COVID-19 patients without their knowledge, its director said on Wednesday.

* Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on Wednesday the International Monetary Fund has not yet delivered funds under a programme to help countries battle the pandemic, amid a dispute over the government's legitimacy.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Indonesia has approved a vaccine produced by a unit of China's Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products (BPOM) for emergency use, its food and drug agency said.

* Uzbekistan has started producing the Russian-developed Sputnik V vaccine domestically in a joint project with Russia, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's office said.

* BHP Group announced that from the end of January all workers and visitors entering its workplaces in Australia will need to be fully vaccinated.

* The World Health Organization says it is sending COVID-19 aid for North Korea through China's border port of Dalian, despite few signs that North Korea has eased strict border lockdowns to keep the virus out.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* South Africa's Supreme Court of Appeal has ruled that insurer Santam is liable for a full indemnity period of 18 months in its case over coronavirus-related claims made by hotel group Ma-Afrika, according to a statement from a loss adjuster representing the latter.

* Saudi Arabia's domestic air travel market is witnessing a sharp recovery, with passenger numbers now close to pre-pandemic levels, the chief executive of flyadeal said.

* Sudan on Wednesday received more than 500,000 doses of the vaccine produced by Pfizer, the first batch of a U.S. donation of 1.27 million doses through the COVAX facility, UNICEF said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Moderna plans to invest about $500 million to build a factory in Africa to make up to 500 million doses of mRNA vaccines each year, including its COVID-19 shot.

* Bharat Biotech said on Wednesday it had submitted data from its vaccine trial in children aged 2 to 18 years to India's drug regulator.

* Pfizer will study the effectiveness of its vaccine by inoculating the entire population over the age of 12 in a town in southern Brazil, it said on Wednesday.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* World stock markets got their foot back on the gas as hopes grew that Washington could resolve its debt-ceiling squabbles and a global drop in energy prices tempered deepening fears of "stagflation". [MKTS/GLOB]

* Spending on payment cards in Britain last week rose to 100% of its pre-pandemic level of February 2020, up from 95% a week earlier, data showed.

