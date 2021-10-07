Blinken, new Japanese foreign minister share concerns on North Korea -U.S. State Dept

Newsfrom Japan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Japan's new foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi to reaffirm the U.S.-Japanese alliance, the State Department said on Thursday.

The two also shared their concerns about North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs in Wednesday's call, it said. They "reaffirmed their commitment to address and resolve these issues through U.S.-Japan-Republic of Korea trilateral cooperation towards complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu)









