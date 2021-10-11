Japanese automakers' China car sales tumble in September

BEIJING (Reuters) - Japanese automakers Honda Motor Co Ltd, Nissan Motor Co Ltd and Toyota Motor Corp saw their sales in China tumble in September as a chip shortage hit vehicle production in the world's biggest car market.

Honda said it sold 121,448 vehicles in China last month, down 28% from a year earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a shortage of components.

Nissan said it sold 104,443 cars, down 26%, due to "external headwind including the ongoing pandemic, cross-industry material shortages, slowdowns, and increased competition."

Toyota said it sold 115,000 cars, down 36%.

Separately, U.S. automaker General Motors Co, which only reports quarterly China sales, said it sold over 623,000 in July through September, down 19% from the same period last year, "impacted by the ongoing global semiconductor supply chain disruption."

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Honda Mortor is pictured at at the 37th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
FILE PHOTO: A man is silhouetted at a show room of Nissan Motor Co. in Tokyo, Japan, February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon
