Japan PM Kishida: Must be cautious about issuing perpetual bonds

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Fumio Kishida, Japan
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Fumio Kishida, Japan's prime minister, speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, October 4, 2021. Toru Hanai/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday the government must be cautious about issuing perpetual bonds as a means to fund spending.

"It's something we need to be cautious about to sustain market trust in Japan's finances," Kishida told parliament, when asked by an opposition lawmaker about the idea.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

Reuters Japan Asia East Asia