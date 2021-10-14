BOJ's Kuroda: Told G20 that global economy continues to recover

Newsfrom Japan





WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said he told a Group of 20 finance leaders' meeting that the global economy continues to recover, although some emerging economies still faced downward pressure from the coronavirus pandemic.

"I explained at the meeting that the impact of the pandemic (on the global economy) will gradually subside," Kuroda told a news conference after attending the G20 finance leaders' gathering held in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara in Tokyo; Editing by Chris Reese)

