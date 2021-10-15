Japan PM Kishida to speak with South Korean leader on Friday- Kyodo

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's new prime minister, Fumio Kishida, plans to speak with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday, Kyodo news agency said.

No further details were immediately available. Ties between the two Asian neighbours have been fraught for years due to territorial disputes and historical rows.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; editing by John Stonestreet)









(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html