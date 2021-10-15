Japan PM Kishida to speak with South Korean leader on Friday- Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's new prime minister, Fumio Kishida, plans to speak with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday, Kyodo news agency said.

No further details were immediately available. Ties between the two Asian neighbours have been fraught for years due to territorial disputes and historical rows.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; editing by John Stonestreet)

FILE PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at the prime minister
FILE PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan October 14, 2021. Eugene Hoshiko/Pool via REUTERS

FILE PHOTO: South Korea
FILE PHOTO: South Korea's President Moon Jae-in attends the first joint repatriation ceremony for Korean War remains at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam near Honolulu, Hawaii, U.S. September 22, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Garcia/File Photo

