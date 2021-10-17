Russia scrambles fighter jet to escort U.S. military plane - TASS
MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian MiG-31 fighter jet has been scrambled to escort a U.S. B-1B strategic bomber over the Sea of Japan, TASS news agency reported on Sunday citing the Russian military, just days after an incident with a U.S. naval destroyer in the same region.
It said the bomber had not breached the Russian border.
Russia said on Friday one of its military vessels chased away a U.S. destroyer that attempted to violate Russian territorial waters during Russian-Chinese naval drills in the Sea of Japan, something Washington said was false.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alex Richardson)
