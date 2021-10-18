Japan's Mitsubishi Corp aims for net zero greenhouse emissions by 2050

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese trading house and mineral resources company Mitsubishi Corp said on Monday it aimed for net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

It will invest 2 trillion yen ($17.54 billion) in developing various alternative energies such as renewables by 2030 as part of a plan to shift away from fossil fuels, the company said in a statement.

($1 = 114.0500 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html