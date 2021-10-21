Japan utilities LNG stocks at 5-year highs, may avert power crunch-METI

Newsfrom Japan





By Yuka Obayashi

TOKYO (Reuters) - Inventories of liquefied natural gas (LNG) held by major Japanese electric utilities have risen to the highest level in five years, the industry ministry said on Thursday, likely sparing the country from a second winter of power shortages.

LNG stocks stood at around 2.3 million tonnes as of Oct. 15, up 0.7 million tonnes from a year earlier, the ministry said.

LNG stocks held by gas suppliers at the end of August also exceeded year-earlier levels and the 5-year average from 2015-2019, the ministry said.

The data was disclosed at a rare meeting between the ministry and senior executives of local energy companies to discuss measures to avoid a recurrence of the electricity crisis suffered last winter, when LNG suppliers struggled to meet power companies' needs.

Given higher LNG inventories, Japan will likely avoid another power crunch this winter even if the weather is colder than usual, as long as utilities continue to buy fuel as planned, the ministry said.

Reflecting on last winter's chaos, a public auction for additional power capacity was conducted in September to make up for an expected shortfall in the Tokyo area where supply was forecast to be tight, and the ministry has mapped out guidelines for LNG fuel procurement.

Still, electricity prices in Japan rose to nine-month highs last week as gains in global prices of oil, LNG and coal are starting to feed through to the country's $150 billion power market.

To reduce the risk of power shortages in case of stronger-than-expected demand or any severe supply disruption, the ministry asked energy companies to procure LNG in a systematic and steady manner and take further action if and when needed.

The executives of major electric utilities, city gas suppliers, LNG producers and trading houses who attended the meeting responded that they would make efforts to secure adequate supply.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Kim Coghill)

