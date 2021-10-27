Factbox-Tesla market cap eclipses that of top 5 rival carmakers combined
(Reuters) - Tesla Inc surpassed $1 trillion in market value on Monday, overshadowing the combined value of five of its biggest rivals, Toyota Motor Corp, Volkswagen AG, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co and General Motors.
The electric vehicle maker landed its biggest-ever order from rental car company Hertz of 100,000 cars to be delivered by the end of next year.
Here is a list of EV (electric vehicle) and ICE (internal combustion engine) automakers in the world and their market cap as of last close.
Company Market Value Primary 2020 unit Headquarter
engine type
Sales/Del
iveries
Tesla Inc $1 trillion EV 499,550 Austin,
Texas
Toyota Motor 32.2 ICE 9.5 mln Toyota
Corp trillion yen City,
($284.11 Aichi,Japan
bln)
Volkswagen 125.5 bln ICE 9.3 mln Wolfsburg,
AG euros Lower
($146.83 Saxony,
bln) Germany
Daimler AG 89 billion ICE 2.8 mln Stuttgart,
euros Germany
($103.58
bln)
General $83.85 bln ICE 2.5 mln Detroit,
Motors Co Michigan,
United
States
Nio Inc $67.63 bln EV 43,728 Shanghai,
China
BMW 57.08 bln ICE 2.3 mln Munich,
euros Germany
($66.43 bln)
Stellantis 54.86 ICE 3.8 mln Amsterdam,
AV billion Netherlands
euros
($63.85 bln)
Ford Motor $62.78 bln ICE 4.2 mln Michigan,
Co United
States
Ferrari NV 38.7 bln ICE 9,119 Maranello,
euros ($44.9 Italy
bln)
Hyundai 51.9 ICE 3.7 mln Seoul,
Motor Co trillion won South Korea
($44.09
bln)
Lucid Group $43.46 bln EV N/A Newark,
Inc California,
United
States
Xpeng Inc $41.15 bln EV 27,041 Guangzhou,
China
Li Auto $35.34 bln EV 32,624 Bejing,
China
Kia Corp 34.37 ICE 1.3 mln Seoul,
trillion South Korea
won ($29.20
bln)
Nissan 2.5 trillion ICE 4 mln Yokohama,
Motors yen ($21.8 Japan
bln)
Nikola $4.42 bln EV N/A Phoenix,
Arizona,
United
States
Canoo Inc $1.77 bln EV N/A Torrance,
California,
United
States
Lordstown $888.4 mln EV N/A Lordtown,
Motors Ohio,
United
States
Workhorse $800.7 mln EV N/A Loveland
Group Ohio,
United
States
($1 = 0.0088 yen)
($1 = 0.8593 euros)
($1 = 1,177.2300 won)
(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
