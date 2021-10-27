Factbox-Tesla market cap eclipses that of top 5 rival carmakers combined

Newsfrom Japan





(Reuters) - Tesla Inc surpassed $1 trillion in market value on Monday, overshadowing the combined value of five of its biggest rivals, Toyota Motor Corp, Volkswagen AG, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co and General Motors.

The electric vehicle maker landed its biggest-ever order from rental car company Hertz of 100,000 cars to be delivered by the end of next year.

Here is a list of EV (electric vehicle) and ICE (internal combustion engine) automakers in the world and their market cap as of last close.

Company Market Value Primary 2020 unit Headquarter

engine type

Sales/Del

iveries

Tesla Inc $1 trillion EV 499,550 Austin,

Texas

Toyota Motor 32.2 ICE 9.5 mln Toyota

Corp trillion yen City,

($284.11 Aichi,Japan

bln)

Volkswagen 125.5 bln ICE 9.3 mln Wolfsburg,

AG euros Lower

($146.83 Saxony,

bln) Germany

Daimler AG 89 billion ICE 2.8 mln Stuttgart,

euros Germany

($103.58

bln)

General $83.85 bln ICE 2.5 mln Detroit,

Motors Co Michigan,

United

States

Nio Inc $67.63 bln EV 43,728 Shanghai,

China

BMW 57.08 bln ICE 2.3 mln Munich,

euros Germany

($66.43 bln)

Stellantis 54.86 ICE 3.8 mln Amsterdam,

AV billion Netherlands

euros

($63.85 bln)

Ford Motor $62.78 bln ICE 4.2 mln Michigan,

Co United

States

Ferrari NV 38.7 bln ICE 9,119 Maranello,

euros ($44.9 Italy

bln)

Hyundai 51.9 ICE 3.7 mln Seoul,

Motor Co trillion won South Korea

($44.09

bln)

Lucid Group $43.46 bln EV N/A Newark,

Inc California,

United

States

Xpeng Inc $41.15 bln EV 27,041 Guangzhou,

China

Li Auto $35.34 bln EV 32,624 Bejing,

China

Kia Corp 34.37 ICE 1.3 mln Seoul,

trillion South Korea

won ($29.20

bln)

Nissan 2.5 trillion ICE 4 mln Yokohama,

Motors yen ($21.8 Japan

bln)

Nikola $4.42 bln EV N/A Phoenix,

Arizona,

United

States

Canoo Inc $1.77 bln EV N/A Torrance,

California,

United

States

Lordstown $888.4 mln EV N/A Lordtown,

Motors Ohio,

United

States

Workhorse $800.7 mln EV N/A Loveland

Group Ohio,

United

States

($1 = 0.0088 yen)

($1 = 0.8593 euros)

($1 = 1,177.2300 won)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

