Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 244.58 million, death toll at 5,194,820

(Reuters) - More than 244.58 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 5,194,820​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.

COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER

TERRITORIES CASES 10,000

INHABITANTS

United States 740,203 45,652,785 22.66

India 455,068 34,202,202 3.36

Brazil 606,246 21,748,984 28.94

United Kingdom 139,834 8,853,227 21.04

Russia 467,116 8,316,019 32.33

Turkey 69,524 7,907,862 8.45

France 117,508 7,127,163 17.54

Iran 125,519 5,877,456 15.34

Argentina 115,866 5,283,000 26.04

Spain 87,238 5,004,143 18.64

Colombia 127,133 4,994,014 25.61

Italy 131,904 4,747,773 21.83

Germany 95,246 4,484,816 11.49

Indonesia 143,270 4,241,090 5.35

Mexico 286,888 3,788,986 22.73

Poland 76,540 2,982,143 20.16

South Africa 88,987 2,920,109 15.4

Ukraine 64,936 2,803,159 14.55

Philippines 42,077 2,765,672 3.95

Malaysia 28,576 2,442,224 9.06

Peru 200,118 2,197,052 61.34

Netherlands 18,340 2,093,606 10.64

Iraq 23,024 2,049,240 5.99

Thailand 18,865 1,866,863 2.72

Czech Republic 30,648 1,735,552 28.83

Japan 18,234 1,717,779 1.44

Canada 28,840 1,704,374 7.78

Chile 37,691 1,684,608 20.12

Romania 45,503 1,587,880 23.38

Bangladesh 27,834 1,568,257 1.73

Belgium 25,889 1,328,202 22.64

Israel 8,062 1,324,451 9.08

Pakistan 28,392 1,269,806 1.34

Sweden 15,002 1,168,271 14.74

Serbia 9,634 1,111,957 13.8

Portugal 18,141 1,086,280 17.64

Cuba 8,191 946,960 7.22

Morocco 14,636 944,803 4.06

Kazakhstan 11,975 931,137 6.55

Vietnam 21,802 896,174 2.28

Switzerland 10,836 867,198 12.73

Jordan 10,976 854,758 11.02

Hungary 30,611 852,214 31.31

Nepal 11,372 810,298 4.05

Austria 11,279 804,825 12.76

United Arab Emirates 2,134 739,471 2.22

Greece 15,707 724,571 14.64

Tunisia 25,213 712,013 21.8

Georgia 9,831 698,944 26.38

Lebanon 8,510 638,571 12.43

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials

Generated at 04:00.

