Japan Exchange Group looks to extend Tokyo bourse trading hours

Newsfrom Japan





By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan Exchange Group Inc is looking to extend Tokyo bourse trading hours by 30 minutes from the latter half of 2024.

The additional half an hour would be added to the end of trading, taking it to 3.30 p.m. local time. The bourse opens at 9.00 a.m., with an hour's break from 11.30 to 12.30.

The change to a 5 1/2-hour trading day will bring the world's third-largest bourse more in line with other big global exchanges. The New York Stock Exchange operates for 6 1/2 hours while the London Stock Exchange has an 8 1/2 hour day.

The Tokyo bourse has operated with a five-hour trading day since 1954.

(Reporting by Kevin BucklandEditing by Christopher Cushing and David Goodman)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html